Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after crash in Kitchener
Published Thursday, February 18, 2021 11:41AM EST
A waste management truck seen on a Kitchener street on Feb. 18, 2021 after a crash involving a pedestrian. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Emergency crews took a pedestrian to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a waste management truck in Kitchener.
A police spokesperson said that the person was crossing Tremaine Crescent on Thursday when a driver turned left onto the crescent and struck her.
Police responded to the scene at around 9 a.m.
Officials are investigating and have closed the area around the crash site while they do so. Police are asking anyone who may have seen the crash to contact them.
This is a developing story. More to come…