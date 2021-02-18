KITCHENER -- Emergency crews took a pedestrian to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a waste management truck in Kitchener.

A police spokesperson said that the person was crossing Tremaine Crescent on Thursday when a driver turned left onto the crescent and struck her.

Police responded to the scene at around 9 a.m.

Officials are investigating and have closed the area around the crash site while they do so. Police are asking anyone who may have seen the crash to contact them.

This is a developing story. More to come…