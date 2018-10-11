Featured
Pedestrian struck, Ornge called after vehicle drives into bank
Ornge air ambulance was called after a vehicle crashed at a plaza in Cambridge. (@OLWLandlords / Twitter)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, October 11, 2018 12:51PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 11, 2018 3:28PM EDT
Ornge air ambulance was called to the scene of a vehicle collision on Thursday afternoon.
It happened at a plaza in the area of Cedar Street and Berkley Road in Cambridge.
The vehicle ended up on the sidewalk and may have been hit the window of the bank in the plaza.
A spokesperson for Ornge said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
Police later confirmed that it was a 54-year-old male from Guelph, who suffered significant injuries.
The air ambulance landed in a field on Beechwood Road according to a witness, closing the street in the process.
Fires services were on-scene attending to the front of the vehicle.
There was no word on how serious the injuries were or what caused the crash.
@WRPSToday onscene of a Single Motor Vehicle Collision that resulted in significant injuries to a 54 year old male pedestrian from Guelph. Thank you to @Ornge for your assistance and transport of the pedestrian struck. Westgate Plaza, @cityofcambridge Investigation Continuing. pic.twitter.com/eU70O5PpRF— Mike Haffner (@MHaffner_WRPS) October 11, 2018