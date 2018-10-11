

CTV Kitchener





Ornge air ambulance was called to the scene of a vehicle collision on Thursday afternoon.

It happened at a plaza in the area of Cedar Street and Berkley Road in Cambridge.

The vehicle ended up on the sidewalk and may have been hit the window of the bank in the plaza.

A spokesperson for Ornge said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

Police later confirmed that it was a 54-year-old male from Guelph, who suffered significant injuries.

The air ambulance landed in a field on Beechwood Road according to a witness, closing the street in the process.

Fires services were on-scene attending to the front of the vehicle.

There was no word on how serious the injuries were or what caused the crash.