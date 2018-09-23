

CTV Kitchener





A pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 24 in Brant, police said.

It happened at approximately 10:00 p.m. on Saturday near Highway 53.

Officers with the Brant County OPP attended the scene, where it was determined that the vehicle was travelling northbound on Highway 24 and struck the pedestrian.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified the deceased as 68-year-old William Stone of Oakville.

Highway 24 was closed between Highway 53 and Arthur Road for several hours while the investigation continued.