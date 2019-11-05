Featured
Pedestrian struck in Cambridge
Regional Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck in Cambridge Tuesday evening. (Terry Kelly / CTV)
Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, November 5, 2019 9:05PM EST
KITCHENER - Regional Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck in Cambridge Tuesday evening.
Officers were called to the area of Franklin Boulevard and Hilltop Drive around 5:30 p.m.
They say a 62-year-old man was struck by a vehicle.
He was conscious and breathing when paramedics arrived on scene, but there is no word on the extent of his injuries.
Officers continue to investigate.