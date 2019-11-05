

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - Regional Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck in Cambridge Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to the area of Franklin Boulevard and Hilltop Drive around 5:30 p.m.

They say a 62-year-old man was struck by a vehicle.

He was conscious and breathing when paramedics arrived on scene, but there is no word on the extent of his injuries.

Officers continue to investigate.