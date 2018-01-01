Featured
Pedestrian struck by vehicle airlifted to hospital
An Ornge air ambulance takes off in Kitchener, Ont., on Saturday, March 28, 2015. (Kevin Doerr / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, January 1, 2018 4:20PM EST
A pedestrian was airlifted to hospital early on New Year’s Day after he was struck by a vehicle near Seaforth.
OPP say the man was walking in the area of Huron Road and Division Line around 2 a.m. when he was hit.
The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No word on whether charges will be laid.