Emergency services responded to a crash on Thursday morning between a pedestrian and a car.

It happened in the area of Lorraine Drive and Greenbrier Road in Cambridge around 11:25 a.m.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say what caused the crash, but did say that charges were pending.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to contact police.