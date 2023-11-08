Pedestrian struck and killed on rural road east of Brantford

A pedestrian has died after they were struck by a car early Wednesday morning on White Swan Road, east of Brantford.

Emergency services were called to the crash around 6:13 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police say the pedestrian died at the scene.

They’ve only been identified as a 61-year-old from Brant County.

White Swan Road remains closed between Holditch School Road and Baptist Church Road.

“Please do not go around the road closures for the safety of the investigators on scene,” Const. Conrad Vitalis said in a social media video.