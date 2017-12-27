

CTV Kitchener





A 21-year-old man was killed on Christmas Day after being struck by a vehicle north of Wellesley.

He and another person were walking on William Hastings Line, near Manser Road, around 6:30 p.m.

Police say the man was hit by a Dodge pickup.

Alcohol is not believed to be factor in the crash and no charges have been laid.

Police are asking anyone who saw two people walking north of Manser Line shortly before the crash to call 519-570-9777, ext. 8856.