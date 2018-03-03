Featured
Pedestrian struck and killed in Brantford
Glasses belonging to a pedestrian killed in Brantford. (Mar. 3, 2018)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, March 3, 2018 11:54AM EST
A 67-year-old woman was killed Friday night after she was hit by a vehicle in Brantford.
Police say the woman was crossing Colborne Street, between Lynnwood Drive and Kiwanis Way, around 7:45 p.m.
That’s when she was struck by a vehicle.
The woman was taken to Brantford General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Her name has not been released.