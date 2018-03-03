

CTV Kitchener





A 67-year-old woman was killed Friday night after she was hit by a vehicle in Brantford.

Police say the woman was crossing Colborne Street, between Lynnwood Drive and Kiwanis Way, around 7:45 p.m.

That’s when she was struck by a vehicle.

The woman was taken to Brantford General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her name has not been released.