Pedestrian struck and killed by SUV in Meaford

MEAFORD -

One person is dead after being struck by an SUV in downtown Meaford on Friday.

OPP said they responded to a report of a collision between a pedestrian and an SUV on Sykes Street North just before 6 p.m.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Police said Sykes Street North will remain closed from Parker Street to Collingwood Street while crews process the scene.

No further details have been given at this time.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.