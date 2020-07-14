KITCHENER -- A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after they were reportedly hit by a car in Kitchener.

Police tweeted the news on Tuesday morning.

Officers were on scene near the intersection of The Country Way and Tuerr Drive in Kitchener investigating a "serious motor vehicle collision."

The roads there are expected to remain closed for several hours while police investigate. The public is asked to avoid the area in the meantime.

It's not clear what caused the crash or whether any charges are expected.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.