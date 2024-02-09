Pedestrian seriously injured after Cambridge crash
A pedestrian has been seriously injured following a collision with a vehicle in Cambridge.
Emergency crews were called to Elgin Street and Avenue Road around 6:45 p.m. Thursday.
A 46-year-old Cambridge woman was taken to hospital.
Roads were closed for about two hours for the investigation.
There is no word on if any charges will be laid.
Prince Harry accepts substantial damages to settle Mirror Group case, berates Piers Morgan
Prince Harry said on Friday his mission to purge the press would continue 'through to the end' after he accepted substantial damages to settle his case against Mirror Group Newspapers.
'Full-patch' member of Hells Angels support club among 3 arrested in B.C. organized crime probe
Police investigating drug trafficking and organized crime arrested three people, including one member of the Savages Motorcycle Club, when they raided the group's clubhouse and eight other properties around the B.C. capital last week.
Supreme Court upholds Ottawa's Indigenous child welfare act, denies Quebec's appeal
The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that the federal government's 2019 Indigenous child welfare act is constitutional, affirming that First Nations Peoples have sole authority over the protection of their children.
CTV News speaks with alleged gunmen behind violent extortion attempts
South Asian business owners are going to extraordinary lengths to protect themselves and their families following a wave of violent extortion attempts across the county, including wearing bulletproof vests each time they leave their homes.
Wages up, unemployment down in Canada
Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent last month, marking the first decline since December 2022, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. The agency's labour force survey said the economy added 37,000 jobs in January.
Air Canada flight comes back to Toronto after nearly 7 hours in the air, several landing attempts
Passengers onboard an Air Canada flight bound for St. John’s earlier this week spent close to seven hours in the air and were brought back to Toronto after “several” attempts to land.
Mounties tracking armed suspects near Didsbury, Alta.
A shelter-in-place order was put into effect for rural residents near Didsbury, Alta., on Friday after police say a man and a woman were roaming the area armed with guns.
How the grocery supply chain works, from wheat fields to what's next
Experts say the main factors that have driven grocery prices up over the past couple of years are global. Here's a look at how the grocery supply chain works.
Majority support for Emergencies Act unchanged since 2022: Nanos Research
The majority of Canadians still support the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called 'Freedom Convoy' protests in early 2022, according the new data from Nanos Research.
OPP searching for suspects following 'hate motivated' incident
Oxford County OPP are searching for the suspects who wrote an obscenity on the window of an Ingersoll business on Thursday, in what police said was a 'hate/bias motivated incident.'
Forest City to smash highest temperature record on Friday
The calendar might read early February, but Friday’s forecast will be 'another warm one, breaking records across southern Ontario,' including in London.
Trudeau, Ford to sign Ontario health-care deal on Friday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford will sign a new health-care agreement between the federal government and the province in the GTA on Friday.
Active investigation prompts increased police presence in Kingsville
Residents are being asked to avoid an area of Kingsville early Friday morning due to an 'active police investigation.'
Damage estimated at $60,000 after east Windsor fire
Windsor fire officials say damage is estimated at $60,000 following a fire in east Windsor.
Temporary shelter set up for residents in 51 units of Glengarry Ave apartment after fire
The City of Windsor has set up a temporary emergency shelter for residents in 51 units of a Glengarry Avenue apartment after a fire.
Barrie shop one of seven stores busted for selling illegal cannabis
A provincial task force busted nine illegal cannabis establishments, including a Bayfield Street business.
Driver faces a dozen charges after eluding police
Police dole out a dozen charges to dangerous driver.
OPP charge 52-year-old with sexual assault in relation to January incident
OPP has arrested and charged a New Tecumseh man in relation to a late January sexual assault incident.
Charges laid in Highway 17 crash that killed horse and buggy driver
Charges have been laid against a commercial driver and a southern Ontario company more than two months after a fatal Highway 17 crash involving a horse and buggy.
Crash involving train in Sudbury's valley area
Sudbury police say Bodson Drive in the Valley area is reopened Friday following an overnight collision involving a train and an SUV.
Bell Media ends some CTV newscasts, sells radio stations in media shakeup amid layoffs
Bell Media is ending multiple television newscasts and making other programming cuts after its parent company announced widespread layoffs and the sale of 45 of its 103 regional radio stations.
Ottawa looking to hire new 'night mayor,' offering $112,000 a year salary
The city of Ottawa is officially looking to hire a 'night mayor,' offering a salary of nearly $112,000 a year for someone to develop the city's nightlife economy and try to shake off the reputation as the town that fun forgot.
Ottawa could break warm temperature record on Friday
Environment Canada is calling for a high of 7 C on Friday. The current record for warmest Feb. 9 in Ottawa history is 7.4 C, set back in 1990.
-
Toronto breaks 86-year-old temperature record
Toronto broke an 86-year-old weather record Friday, and temperatures are expected to keep climbing.
-
Trudeau, Ford to sign Ontario health-care deal on Friday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford will sign a new health-care agreement between the federal government and the province in the GTA on Friday.
-
Public computers can be used again at Toronto Public Library. Here's what's running, and what's not
Public computers can now be used again at Toronto libraries months after a cyberattack thwarted the their systems, although printing is still unavailable.
Possible children's bodies in 'pigsty' cemetery from the Duplessis era halts Quebec liquor board excavation plans
Quebec's liquor board - the SAQ - has halted excavation work at a warehouse in Montreal after questions were raised about the presence of an informal 'pigsty' cemetery where children's bodies from the 'Duplessis Orphans' era may lay.
Parents fuming after Montreal-area teacher allegedly lists students' art for sale online
An investigation is underway at a Montreal-area high school after multiple parents have alleged their kids' art teacher has been taking drawings that they made in class and listing them for sale on several websites without their knowledge.
More people under 40 getting colorectal cancer: should Quebec offer screenings?
The number of Quebecers under the age of 40 being diagnosed with colorectal cancer is increasing quickly, according to experts in the field.
Newcomers praise firefighters after being rescued from blaze during N.S. snowstorm
A family of five are among the survivors after a remarkable rescue from an apartment building that caught fire in Cape Breton during last weekend's paralyzing snowstorm.
Gas prices drop across the Maritimes
The price of gas decreased overnight in all three Maritime provinces.
-
How Winnipeggers feel about the city's plan to close some pools
The new four-year budget calls for three pools to be shut down and 20 wading pools would be replaced or decommissioned. With the closures, the city would invest in 10 new spray pads at a cost of $20 million. But some say the swimming pools are too important to pull the plug on.
-
-
Off-duty RCMP officer assaulted outside of elementary school: Winnipeg police
Two men are facing multiple charges after they allegedly assaulted an off-duty RCMP officer outside of an elementary school during dismissal.
Mounties tracking armed suspects near Didsbury, Alta.
A shelter-in-place order was put into effect for rural residents near Didsbury, Alta., on Friday after police say a man and a woman were roaming the area armed with guns.
-
-
Calgary Distress Centre marks 211 day this weekend
A hotline for Calgarians seeking help with essential needs is in the spotlight this weekend.
With big streak snapped, Oilers back to work against Ducks
The Edmonton Oilers look to begin a new winning streak when they continue their road trip Friday against the Anaheim Ducks.
-
-
'1 in a million!': Alberta family celebrates the birth of triplet calves
An Alberta family is celebrating an udderly unusual occurrence – the birth of triplets of the bovine variety.
'We have been harassed': UBC student group, Muslim organization say they are taking legal action over pro-Hamas stickers on campus
A University of British Columbia student group and the National Council of Canadian Muslims say they are filing a lawsuit over allegedly defamatory stickers that were put up on campus amid the Israel-Gaza war.
2 Vancouver groups say they were rejected by Lunar New Year parade
Two Vancouver-based organizations say they were rejected from taking part in this year’s Lunar New Year parade in Chinatown.
-
