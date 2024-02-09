KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Pedestrian seriously injured after Cambridge crash

    Elgin Street in Cambridge is seen on Feb. 8, 2024. (Dave Petitt/CTV Kitchener) Elgin Street in Cambridge is seen on Feb. 8, 2024. (Dave Petitt/CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    A pedestrian has been seriously injured following a collision with a vehicle in Cambridge.

    Emergency crews were called to Elgin Street and Avenue Road around 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

    A 46-year-old Cambridge woman was taken to hospital.

    Roads were closed for about two hours for the investigation.

    There is no word on if any charges will be laid.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Wages up, unemployment down in Canada

    Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent last month, marking the first decline since December 2022, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. The agency's labour force survey said the economy added 37,000 jobs in January.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News