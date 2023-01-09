Pedestrian seriously hurt from hit-and-run in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police have charged a teen in connection to a Kitchener hit-and-run crash.

Emergency crews were called to the area of King Street East and Sportsworld Crossing Road around 8:15 p.m. on Friday.

A 21-year-old pedestrian from Kitchener was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.

Police have charged a 17-year-old from Kitchener with failing to remain.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-cam footage is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.