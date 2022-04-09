Pedestrian seriously hurt after crash in Waterloo

A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Pakistan's embattled PM ousted in no-confidence vote

Pakistan's political opposition ousted the country's embattled prime minister in a no-confidence vote on Saturday, which they won after several of Imran Khan's allies and a key coalition party deserted him.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver