Pedestrian seriously hurt after crash in Waterloo

A pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Waterloo Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near the intersection of University Avenue and Bridge Street around 8 p.m.

Police say the pedestrian was trying to cross University after getting off a bus when he was hit by a car heading east.

The 19-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed down for roughly two hours.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say charges are pending.

Anyone who saw the crash or has information about it is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.