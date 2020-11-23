KITCHENER -- Police are looking for witnesses after a hit and run crash on Friday left a man seriously injured.

Emergency crews responded to a parking lot on Belmont Avenue West at 9 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

According to police, an investigation revealed that a man who was walking in the area was struck by a Honda Civic, which then fled the scene.

A 32-year-old man was transported to an out of region hospital with serious injuries.

No further description of a suspect was provided by police.

Anyone who witnessed this crash is being asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.