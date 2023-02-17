Pedestrian left with non-life-threatening injuries after crash

A pedestrian sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a collision involving a pickup truck in Milverton on Friday morning, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Around 11:20 a.m., OPP said on Twitter that officers responded to the collision on Mill Street West in Perth East.

Mill Street West from Main Street to William Street was briefly closed, with OPP tweeting that the roadway was reopened around 12:30 p.m.

It was not immediately clear the extent of the injuries or if the pedestrian was transported to hospital.