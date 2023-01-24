Pedestrian invovled in Cambridge crash investigation

Waterloo regional police are currently on scene for an investigation after a pedestrian was involved in a collision.

In a tweet around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, police said the incident happened in the area of Hespeler Road and Sheldon Drive in Cambridge.

The vehicle appears to have jumped the curb before crashing through a bus shelter and dislodging a bench before colliding with a building.

It's not known at what point the pedestrian may have been hit.

Witnesses at the scene told CTV News they believe three people were taken to hospital, inlcuidng two people in the vehicle and the pedestrian.

“We heard a loud screech, and we just looked around like ‘what was that?’ And we looked outside and saw this car like flying 50 feet down the road,” said Matthew Rios.

Roads are expected to be closed in the area, police said.

This story will be updated.