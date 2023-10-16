Kitchener

    Pedestrian injured in Kitchener crash: police

    A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)

    Waterloo regional police are investigating after they say a person was struck by a vehicle in Kitchener on Sunday.

    At around 8 p.m., emergency services responded to the area of Westmount Road East and Ottawa Street South for reports of a collision.

    Police said paramedics transported the pedestrian to an out-of-region hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

    Police said the person in the vehicle stayed at the scene after the crash.

    Part of the road was closed for around two hours.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

