Pedestrian injured in downtown Kitchener crash

A crash in downtown Kitchener has caused a partial road closure and injuries to a pedestrian, police report.

On Saturday, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) tweeted at 11:40 a.m. emergency crews were on scene of a collision on at Charles and Eby streets.

Charles has been closed on the westbound side and the public has been asked to avoid the area.

Around 12:30 p.m., police said a pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash is under investigation.