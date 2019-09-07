

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





A man has suffered a head injury following a single-vehicle collision in Kitchener.

First responders were called to the scene at 370 Highland Road in Kitchener around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Waterloo Regional Police say a man was struck by a car and went over the hood.

He was found conscious after suffering an apparent head injury from the collision. There is no word yet to the extent of the injury.

Charges are currently pending.