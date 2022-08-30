Pedestrian injured following crash at major Kitchener intersection

A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle at Victoria and Weber Streets in Kitchener.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29.

Police say the woman was crossing Victoria Street when she was hit by the vehicle.

The 33-year-old was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, police confirmed that the pedestrian who was hit was living at the encampment at the intersection.

Forensic units, a backpack, and a vehicle with damage to the front end of the windshield could be seen on the road as the intersection was blocked off. Grand River Transit routes were also affected by the closure.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.