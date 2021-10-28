Pedestrian hospitalized with serious injuries after collision with vehicle in Waterloo

Waterloo -

A pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries following a collision in Waterloo.

Waterloo regional police responded to a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian on Erb Street West at Beverley Street around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Erb Street West was closed in both directions for the investigation.

A tweet from Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services said citizens "helped a young lady" who was struck by a vehicle.

"The bystanders on this scene were EXTRAORDINARY. They provided excellent care for the young patient until we arrived," reads the tweet.

The investigation into the collision remains ongoing.

