Pedestrian hospitalized with serious injuries after collision with vehicle in Waterloo
A file image of a Waterloo Regional Police car.
Waterloo -
A pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries following a collision in Waterloo.
Waterloo regional police responded to a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian on Erb Street West at Beverley Street around 4 p.m. Thursday.
Erb Street West was closed in both directions for the investigation.
A tweet from Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services said citizens "helped a young lady" who was struck by a vehicle.
"The bystanders on this scene were EXTRAORDINARY. They provided excellent care for the young patient until we arrived," reads the tweet.
The investigation into the collision remains ongoing.