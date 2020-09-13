Advertisement
Pedestrian hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash
Published Sunday, September 13, 2020 11:20AM EDT
Police investigate after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Sept. 13, 2020 (Johnny Mazza / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- A pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision early Sunday morning.
Officers were called to King Street East and Sydney Street North in Kitchener around 3:20 a.m. Police say there was a 27-year-old man on the road when they arrived who had been hit by a vehicle.
The traffic unit is investigating the collision.