KITCHENER -- A man was taken to hospital after police say he was hit by a vehicle in a parking lot on Monday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the collision in the area of Moorefield Street in Cambridge around 6:10 a.m. A 54-year-old man was driving a pick-up truck when he hit a 52-year-old pedestrian walking across the parking lot.

The pedestrian was taken to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the Ministry of Labour has been contacted and is investigating the collision.