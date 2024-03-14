KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Pedestrian hit in Uptown Waterloo

    A pedestrian walks along King Street in Uptown Waterloo on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) A pedestrian walks along King Street in Uptown Waterloo on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
    An 82-year-old woman was taken to hospital Thursday after being hit by a vehicle in Uptown Waterloo.

    In an email, Const. Brad Hickey said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at King Street and Willis Way.

    The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

    More to come.

