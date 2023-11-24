KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Waterloo

    A police vehicle and a damaged SUV appear at the intersection of Northfield Drive and Westmount Road in Waterloo on Nov. 24, 2023 where a pedestrian was hit. (Brandon Guitar/CTV Kitchener) A police vehicle and a damaged SUV appear at the intersection of Northfield Drive and Westmount Road in Waterloo on Nov. 24, 2023 where a pedestrian was hit. (Brandon Guitar/CTV Kitchener)

    Waterloo regional police say a pedestrian has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a vehicle in Waterloo.

    It happened at the intersection of Northfield Drive and Westmount Road Friday.

    As of 9:15 a.m., the intersection remained closed. A Toyota SUV with a dent in its hood was visible at the scene.

    There is no word yet on any potential charges.

