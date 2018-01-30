

CTV Kitchener





Police say a man was intoxicated and jaywalking when he was hit by a vehicle on Ottawa Street in Kitchener.

The crash brought emergency crews to a section of Ottawa between the Conestoga Parkway ramps and Weber Street shortly before 10 p.m. Monday.

The pedestrian, a 30-year-old Kitchener man, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is facing charges of public intoxication and failure to use a crosswalk.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.