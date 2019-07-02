

CTV Kitchener





A man has been airlifted to hospital after he was hit by a transport truck on Highway 403 in Brantford.

The man was reportedly walking along the side of the road when the crash happened on Tuesday morning.

He was brought to hospital with life-threatening injuries before being airlifted to an out-of-town hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The westbound lanes between Wayne Gretzky Parkway and King George Road were closed for almost six hours while police investigated. They reopened at around 2:05 p.m.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash or whether any charges are expected.

The driver of the transport truck has been cooperating with police.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen anything to call them at 1-888-310-1122.