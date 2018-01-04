

CTV Kitchener





A Cambridge man was taken to hospital and issued a ticket Wednesday night after being hit by a pickup truck.

Waterloo Regional Police say the man was walking on St. Andrews Street when he was hit by the truck.

He was taken to hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. He has also been charged under the Highway Traffic Act for failing to keep to the edge while walking on a road.

Police say pedestrian should use sidewalks when they are available.