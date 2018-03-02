Featured
Pedestrian hit by car in Brantford
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, March 2, 2018 11:30PM EST
A person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries Friday night after getting hit by a vehicle in Brantford.
Police say the pedestrian was struck just before 8 p.m. while crossing the intersection at Brett and Colborne Street.
The driver remained at the scene.
The area remained closed for several hours while officers investigated.
Police are asking any witnesses to contact them.