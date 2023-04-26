Pedestrian dies after crash involving transport truck in Woolwich

Regional police have confirmed a 53-year-

Pedestrian dies after being struck by transport truck in Woolwich

old woman died Wednesday evening following a collision involving a transport truck in Woolwich Township.

A collision investigation closed part of a major street near the border of Cambridge, Kitchener and Woolwich for several hours before reopening on Thursday around 2:00 a.m.

In a tweet posted shortly before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) said that Fountain Street North was closed in both directions from Woolwich Street South to Kossuth Road, not far from the Region of Waterloo International Airport.

Officials confirmed to CTV News that the collision involved a pedestrian and a vehicle, although they were not able to indicate if anyone was hurt in the crash at the time.

On Thursday, WRPS issued a media release with additional details about the collision that happened in the area of Fountain Street North and Otter Court.

Police said the pedestrian was a 53-year-old woman from Richmond Hill. She was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but was pronounced dead shortly after due to her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.