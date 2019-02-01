Featured
Pedestrian dies after being struck in by vehicle
A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle last week has died.
It happened in the area of University Avenue West and Sunview Street in Waterloo on Jan. 25.
Police say that the 19-year-old male was crossing the road when he was struck by a vehicle.
According to a news release, he was not using the crosswalk.
He suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital in critical condition.
On Friday, police announced that he had died.
There was no word on whether any charges would be laid.