One person is dead after a serious collision in Grey County.

It happened at 12:39 p.m. on Highway 6 between Maplewood Crescent and Spencer Street in the community of Shallow Lake, roughly 15 kilometres west of Owen Sound.

Grey Bruce OPP say a pedestrian was struck, and was without vital signs when emergency crews responded.

The name and age of the victim have not been released.

The driver of the car also sustained injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police are investigating the incident and have closed Highway 6 between Stoneman Drive and Grey Road 170.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or by calling Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).