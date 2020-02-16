A day after being hit by a vehicle in Brampton, Peel Regional police say a 51-year-old man has died.

A 75-year-old man from Waterloo is under investigation following the collision.

Peel Police were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night for reports of a 51-year-old man being struck.

The driver remained on scene until emergency crews arrived, according to officials.

Police say the pedestrian was struck on Saturday night in the area of Brisdale and Bovaird drives.

He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police confirmed early Sunday that he succumbed to his injuries.

The man's identity has not been released.

The major collision bureau has taken over the investigation. No charges have been laid.