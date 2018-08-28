

CTV Kitchener





There could be a solution for people in the Traynor-Vanier neighbourhood in Kitchener who have been cut off from Fairway Road due to the light rail transit tracks.

At a council meeting on Monday night, the city of Kitchener agreed in principle to purchase land to build a pedestrian crossing.

Residents from the neighbourhood held a rally in July saying they needed a solution after people were scaling the tracks in order to reach the amenities available on Fairway Road.

The region is still in the process of developing a design for the crossing.

Funding options will be discussed at a committee meeting on Sept. 10.