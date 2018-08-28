Featured
Pedestrian crossing could be built at Traynor-Vanier LRT tracks
Council has agreed in principle to purchase a parcel of land to build a pedestrian crossing at the Traynor-Vanier neighbourhood.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, August 28, 2018 7:19AM EDT
There could be a solution for people in the Traynor-Vanier neighbourhood in Kitchener who have been cut off from Fairway Road due to the light rail transit tracks.
At a council meeting on Monday night, the city of Kitchener agreed in principle to purchase land to build a pedestrian crossing.
Residents from the neighbourhood held a rally in July saying they needed a solution after people were scaling the tracks in order to reach the amenities available on Fairway Road.
The region is still in the process of developing a design for the crossing.
Funding options will be discussed at a committee meeting on Sept. 10.