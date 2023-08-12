Pedestrian critically hurt after crash at Kitchener intersection

A pedestrian had to be airlifted with critical injuries following a crash at a major Kitchener intersection.

Emergency crews were called to Westmount Road and Victoria Street around 9:40 p.m. on Friday.

Police say the pedestrian was crossing Victoria Street when she was hit by a pickup truck turning onto Westmount.

A 30-year-old Kitchener woman was taken by air ambulance to an out-of-region hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.

The intersection was closed for several hours for the investigation, but has since been reopened.

Anyone who may have seen the crash or has dashcam footage is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service or Crime Stoppers.