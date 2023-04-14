Pedestrian allegedly hit with pellets from passing car
Guelph police say a man in his 70s was allegedly hit in the face with pellets while walking down Paisley Road near Elmira Road South.
Police said the man reported he was walking in the area just before 7:30 p.m. when a black Honda Civic passed him, and several pellets were fired at him from the passing car.
The vehicle was last seen speeding eastbound on Paisley Road towards the Hanlon Expressway. The occupants were described as two young, possibly Indian males, according to police.
Police said the man was not injured.
Guelph police are asking anyone with information to call Constable Christian Godin at 519-824-1212, ext. 7288, email him at cgodin@guelphpolice.ca.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Trudeau's top national security adviser reveals dates of foreign interference briefings
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's national security and intelligence adviser (NSIA) has revealed the dates of foreign interference briefings provided to the prime minister, his office, cabinet ministers, and cleared political party representatives between 2018 and 2023.
EXCLUSIVE | 'The White Papers': Exclusive report challenges Ukrainian tactics used against Russia
Expelling Russia from Ukraine and bringing an end to the deadly, costly conflict will take more than NATO tanks and the determined hearts of Ukrainian fighters, according to a new report exclusively obtained by CTV National News.
RCMP asked to investigate Inuk status enrolment of Kingston, Ont. sisters
The organization that oversees Indigenous status under the Nunavut Agreement is asking the RCMP to investigate the actions of two Kingston sisters and their adoptive mother, following an investigation into their Inuk status.
Average home price to end the year lower than 2022: CREA
The Canadian Real Estate Association expects the average price of a home to end the year 4.8 per cent lower than 2022, but says prices will rise by roughly the same amount in 2024.
Supreme Court says Quebec ban on homegrown pot plants is constitutional
Canada's high court says Quebec’s ban on possessing and cultivating cannabis plants for personal purposes is constitutional. The Supreme Court of Canada says the province has jurisdiction to pursue public health and security objectives by prohibiting homegrown marijuana plants. It says Quebec's rules don't frustrate the purpose of the 2018 federal Cannabis Act, which permits people to grow or own up to four cannabis plants at home.
Dalai Lama 'unfairly labelled' over tongue video: Tibet govt-in-exile
The head of Tibet's government-in-exile on Thursday defended the Dalai Lama over footage of him asking a boy to suck his tongue, saying the incident had demonstrated the country's spiritual leader's innocent and affectionate side.
What we know about the new Omicron subvariant, Arcturus
A COVID-19 subvariant dubbed XBB.1.16 by the World Health Organization was first detected in the Indian subcontinent in late January. It has since been detected in 29 countries, though experts say it is likely circulating undetected in many others.
'Political hit men': Emails detail anger over RCMP handling of border protests
Almost 260 pages of emails detailing complaints made to the watchdog agency that investigates Mounties show many people were angry with the police response to trucker protests that blocked Alberta's main border crossing for more than two weeks in early 2022.
Sculpture over 200 years old vandalized with blue crayon
A statue more than 200 years old of the water nymph Sabrina has been vandalized with blue crayon, British conservation charity the National Trust said in a statement.
London
-
Environment Canada issues special weather statement
A special air quality statement is in effect for all of southern Ontario, including London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton, Grey-Bruce and Oxford-Brant.
-
Can’t fight city hall? Neighbourhood resistance may save 19 trees threatened by road construction
Residents fighting to save 41 mature trees in Old North from a road construction project have made progress — but the city’s concessions are unlikely to quell the controversy.
-
Additional child porn-related charge for Woodstock woman
A Woodstock woman is facing another charge in relation to a child porn investigation. On Thursday, Grace Rodrigues, 31, was arrested and charged with make child pornography.
Windsor
-
Special air quality statement issued for Windsor
Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Windsor due to the possibility of deteriorating air quality.
-
Fire damages commercial building in Ford City area
Windsor firefighters responded to a blaze at a building in the Ford City area early Friday morning.
-
Firearms charges for Windsor man
A Windsor man is facing firearms charges after a foot chase with police. Around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were on Albert Road for an investigation when they approached a suspect.
Barrie
-
Central Ontario's hot weather sparks burn bans
Record high temperatures across Ontario ignited grass fires and sent some fire departments scrambling to ban open fires in their regions.
-
What we know about the new Omicron subvariant, Arcturus
A COVID-19 subvariant dubbed XBB.1.16 by the World Health Organization was first detected in the Indian subcontinent in late January. It has since been detected in 29 countries, though experts say it is likely circulating undetected in many others.
-
Dog dies after ingesting poison: Police investigating animal cruelty case
Police in Norfolk County are investigating after a family pet was allegedly poisoned.
Northern Ontario
-
Police investigating after body of dog found in ditch with two bullet holes
Provincial police are investigating after a pit bull with two gunshot wounds was found dead on the side of the road in northern Ontario.
-
Sudbury police holding search and rescue training at Kivi Park
No cause for alarm due to an increased police presence at Kivi Park in Sudbury's South End on Friday as officers undergo search and rescue training.
-
Police charge 22-year-old with stunt driving on Hwy. 11
A 22-year-old driver from Porcupine, Ont., near Timmins, is in trouble with the law after the Ontario Provincial Police made a traffic stop Monday on Highway 11.
Ottawa
-
RCMP asked to investigate Inuk status enrolment of Kingston, Ont. sisters
The organization that oversees Indigenous status under the Nunavut Agreement is asking the RCMP to investigate the actions of two Kingston sisters and their adoptive mother, following an investigation into their Inuk status.
-
Police investigating fatal crash on Bank Street in Ottawa's south end
Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 5100 block of Bank Street, south Rideau Road, at approximately 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
-
Two teens charged following bomb threat targeting North Grenville school
Ontario Provincial Police says officers received information on April 3 about a possible bomb threat targeting a school in North Grenville, south of Ottawa.
Toronto
-
Toronto homes too expensive for you? Try a private island, says this viral TikTok creator
Can’t stomach dropping $2 million on a starter home in Canada? You’d be better off trying your luck on a private island or European chateau, says viral TikTok creator @MillennialMoron.
-
Ontario jail staff exempt from contraband scanning as inmate overdose deaths rise: report
Acute drug toxicity is currently the major contributing factor in the deaths of Ontario inmates, yet provincial correctional employees are exempt from regular scannings for contraband – a policy researchers said they were 'shocked' to discover while crafting a January coroner's report.
-
Historic Toronto diner re-opens with Jewish deli-style menu
Toronto’s historic 24-hour-style diner reopened just over six weeks after the institution nearly broke customers’ hearts.
Montreal
-
Supreme Court says Quebec ban on homegrown pot plants is constitutional
Canada's high court says Quebec’s ban on possessing and cultivating cannabis plants for personal purposes is constitutional. The Supreme Court of Canada says the province has jurisdiction to pursue public health and security objectives by prohibiting homegrown marijuana plants. It says Quebec's rules don't frustrate the purpose of the 2018 federal Cannabis Act, which permits people to grow or own up to four cannabis plants at home.
-
Almost 1,000 jobs gone as Olymel closes slaughterhouse in Vallee-Jonction, Que.
Quebec's leading fresh pork producer Olymel is continuing to restructure and downsize with the closure of its Vallée-Jonction plant -- the fifth closure in a few months. A total of 994 jobs will be affected by the measure.
-
Montreal will redirect, redesign and close downtown streets to improve pedestrian safety
The City of Montreal is redesigning 13 of its downtown streets to make the area safer for pedestrians and cyclists. From street closures to reorienting traffic, the Ville-Marie makeover's main goal is to reduce the number of cars on the road.
Atlantic
-
Man faces manslaughter charge in death of Casino New Brunswick manager
A 50-year-old Riverview, N.B., man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of a casino manager.
-
Striking faculty reach tentative deal with UPEI administration
Faculty at the University of Prince Edward Island are set to return to the classroom after almost four weeks on strike.
-
'They are shocked': 80 workers face unemployment as Dartmouth hotel converts into provincial shelter
Many workers at a Dartmouth, N.S., hotel being turned into a homeless shelter are expected to lose their jobs at the end of the month, says their union.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba cabinet minister accuses Opposition NDP leader of swearing and shoving
Manitoba cabinet minister Obby Khan accused Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew of swearing at him and shoving him at a public event inside the legislature Thursday, saying it left him shaken.
-
How a potential CRA strike could delay tax returns
As the deadline to file your 2022 tax return approaches, a possible strike of Canada's tax workers could mean a delay in tax returns and other services.
-
Gas prices climb in Winnipeg
Winnipeg gas prices are continuing to climb
Calgary
-
Former Calgary mayoral candidate ordered to pay $650K in court case
Kevin J. Johnston, a former Calgary mayoral candidate who a judge said used his online talk show to spread "misinformation, conspiracy theories and hate," has been ordered to pay $650,000 in damages.
-
Warrant issued for man police believe opened fire on a bus in downtown Calgary
A warrant for a man’s arrest has been issued in connection with a brazen daytime shooting on a bus travelling through downtown Calgary earlier this week.
-
Calgary police identify man found dead in suitcase in Manchester Industrial area
Calgary police have released the identity of a man whose body was found in a suitcase in the Manchester Industrial area earlier this week.
Edmonton
-
Traffic being diverted from Jasper Place intersection for firefighters
A fire in the Jasper Place neighbourhood is sending smoke up over west Edmonton.
-
'She had big dreams': Family mourns girl who died in Sylvan Lake hotel room
The family of a Red Deer girl who died in a Sylvan Lake hotel room over the weekend says their daughter was kind, generous, and loved to laugh.
-
Man stabbed at Edmonton bus stop had just arrived in Canada after fleeing war in Ukraine
A man who was stabbed at an Edmonton bus stop on Thursday morning had arrived in Canada from Ukraine just days ago, a friend confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver transit: Construction to begin on Scott Road RapidBus line
Improved transit service is coming to Surrey and Delta. Officials are expected to announce the start of construction on the R6 Scott Road RapidBus line Friday.
-
'My kids are all that I have': Family of Surrey bus stabbing victim speaks out
After a day of shock, the family of the teenager stabbed and killed on a Surrey transit bus is searching for justice.
-
B.C. seasonal forecast suggests long cool spring, flood risk in high snowpack regions
A long, cool and wet spring is in the forecast for British Columbia, but temperatures are expected to start rising next month, increasing the risk of flooding in creeks, streams and rivers.