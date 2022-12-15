Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after being stuck by minivan in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a minivan in Kitchener on Wednesday.

According to a media release, emergency services responded to the collision at around 5:15 p.m. in the area of Manitou Drive and Bleams Road.

Police said a white Chrysler minivan struck a pedestrian as the vehicle left the intersection.

A 30-year-old Kitchener man was airlifted to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chrysler, a 42-year-old Kitchener woman did not sustain any injuries in the crash.

Roads in the area reopened after being closed for several hours.

The investigation is ongoing by WRPS’ Traffic Services Unit.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.