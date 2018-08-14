

CTV Kitchener





Police have revealed the identity of the deceased person found at a residence on Pearl Place in Kitchener.

The person has been identified as Yvonne Umutoniwasi, 28, of Kitchener.

The body was located on Aug. 12 at approximately 2:15 p.m.

Police said in a Tweet that the death is considered suspicious.

There has been an increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues and the public is advised to avoid the area if possible.