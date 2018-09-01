

CTV Kitchener





The Cambridge Farmers’ Market saw a huge turnout on Saturday.

With Niagara grapes and watermelons at their peak season, fruit was one of many contributing factors to the busy day.

“Pretty much everything you want to eat from Ontario is available right now,” said Alix Aitken, manager the market.

Many families preparing for the school year opted to stay close to home this Labour Day Weekend, which also contributed to the rush.

Many lunches will need to be packed for the first time in a while.

School begins again for many public school students on Sept. 4.