Early Friday morning a resolution was reached after a 20-year-old Cambridge man barricaded himself inside a house on Sherring Street in Cambridge.

Waterloo Regional Police had been on scene since Thursday evening trying to communicate with the man inside the home. They say that he had weapons with him but were unsure of exactly what types.

Sherring Street was closed as police negotiated with the man, and just before 5:00 a.m. they were able to resolve the situation after getting a warrant to go inside the home and make an arrest.

The 20-year-old has been charged with assault.