

The Canadian Press





Ontario's Progressive Conservative caucus will meet today to choose an interim leader following Patrick Brown's resignation in the face of sexual misconduct allegations.

Brown stepped down as Ontario PC leader early Thursday after emphatically denying what he called "troubling allegations" about his conduct and his character.

The allegations, which have not been independently verified by The Canadian Press, were made by two women who spoke to CTV News.

The party's deputy leaders haven't said if the interim leader picked today will lead them in the scheduled June provincial election or if a leadership race will be held before then.

Deputy leader Sylvia Jones told a news conference that the party is moving on and is focused on getting ready for the campaign.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne acknowledged the upheaval surrounding Brown's resignation but said she would not call a snap election.