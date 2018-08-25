

Hundreds of people turned out for the annual Spring Clean-Up through the PC Museum in Brantford.

The event was held for the first time without its founder, Syd Bolton, who passed away in June.

He was 46 years old.

“You can see the effect that he’s had on his friends, family and the community. It’s good to see that it hasn’t just been dropped,” said Jaff Marinuk, a volunteer and friend of Bolton’s.

Thousands of old computers, games and retro devices were for purchase at the yard sale.

The annual sale raises money to help with the operating costs.

The PC Museum accepts donations throughout the year, and whatever can’t be displayed or re-purposed is put up for sale.