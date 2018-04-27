

CTV Kitchener





Ontario has become the first province in Canada to mandate the disclosure of salary information in public job postings.

A bill to that effect passed through Queen’s Park on Thursday.

The bill will take effect for jobs within the Ontario Public Service in 2019, jobs for businesses with more than 250 employees in 2020, and jobs for businesses with more than 100 employees in 2021.

Businesses will be required to include a salary level or range within all public job postings, and prohibited from asking jobseekers about their past salaries or taking action against employees who discuss their salaries with each other.

Additionally, large companies will be required to track how employees are paid based on gender and other diversity characteristics, and share that data with their employees and the province.

According to the province, women in Ontario earn about 30 per cent less than men.