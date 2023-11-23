Pause before purchasing: How to stay financially responsible on Black Friday
Stores big and small in Waterloo Region are gearing up for Black Friday, but experts say there are a few things shoppers should keep in mind to stay responsible with their money.
At Harp & Fin, a locally owned homeware store in Kitchener, staff are expecting some significant business on Friday.
“We expect it to be very busy,” employee Nancy Machel said.
“We’re going to be fully staffed, have premade bouquets for people who want to come in and shop for flowers, and almost everything in the shop will be at a discount.”
In an effort to draw even more people in, the store is offering a “sip and shop” on Friday evening.
“Have a sip of cider or we might have hot chocolate and that sort of thing – warm drinks – just to get people to come into the shop,” Machel said.
Like many big stores, Harp & Fin also sells all products online.
“That has really worked out for us. People order flowers and they just order everything online,” Machel said.
At Best Buy, staff say online shopping has changed the game for Black Friday over the past few years.
“It’s kind of why you see the industry as a whole turning from Black Friday, into more of a Black Friday week event, or Black Friday month event. Everyone is ultra competitive,” Tylor Lecours, the sales manager at Best Buy, said.
Lecours said Black Friday and Boxing Day are the two busiest days of the year and they prepare accordingly.
“We do a ton of hiring, we do a ton of training, we do a ton of everything really just to get ourselves prepped for this time of year,” Lecours said.
“Every year it seems to kind of re-identify itself as to what Black Friday is. This year is a lot of televisions, a lot of cellphones, a lot of computers, but every year is different.”
STAYING FINANCIALLY RESPONSBLE
Brad Davis, an associate professor of marketing at Wilfrid Laurier University’s Lazaridis School of Business, said he expects Black Friday to be just as popular this year, despite the high cost of living.
“The reality is that people don’t really understand economic metrics, they go by emotion. The emotion to them says this is value day, this is deal day, so they’re going out with the expectation that they’re actually going to save money by buying deals and getting started with Christmas shopping,” Davis said.
To remain financially responsible, he said it comes down to pausing before purchasing.
“Before you go out, just sit in your car quietly and just say to yourself over and over again ‘this is not a contest. I will not have failed if I don’t come home with a trunk full of shopping bags,’” Davis said.
“If you find some deals, great. If you don’t, that’s fine, too.”
He said everything about Black Friday is designed to put consumers into a vulnerable and irrational state of mind that promotes impulse purchases.
“You have to go out there and not buy into that,” he said.
