KITCHENER -- Restaurants and bars in Waterloo Region are working hard to prepare outdoor dining spaces ahead of reopening this weekend.

Ontario will move into Step 1 of its reopening plan on Friday at 12:01 a.m., three days ahead of schedule. Under Step 1, outdoor dining can operate with a maximum of four people per table, with exceptions for larger households.

Once they get the green light, Morty's Pub in Waterloo will allow customers to line up for service and don't plan to take reservations.

Tables at the pub will be eight feet apart, and co-owner Steve Campbell said people will need to maintain physical distancing while lining up for a table.

"Obviously this is great news for our industry. We've been hit pretty hard," Campbell said. "We're looking so forward just to opening up and seeing people's faces and smiles and doing what we do, serving everyone to make sure they have a better day."

Campbell expects a lot of people at the restaurant on Friday and is asking guests to be patient.

Other local restaurants plan to handle Friday's reopening with different rules in place, including some with online reservations.