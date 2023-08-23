Patient by patient recount in former neurologist sexual assault trial nears end

The process of walking through complainant files one by one in the sexual assault trial of a former Kitchener neurologist is nearing an end.

Jeffrey Sloka faces 50 counts of sexual assault from alleged incidents at his private office at the Kaufman Building at Grand River Hospital between January 2010 and July 2017.

Previously during the trial, court heard Sloka allegedly asked female patients, including some teenagers, to take off their clothes for physical and skin exams, and touched their breasts and genitals.

Sloka has been on the stand for more than two weeks, answering questions from his defence lawyer about each and every allegation made against him.

As of Wednesday afternoon, four complainant files remain.

The first patient discussed on Wednesday alleges Sloka exposed and felt near her breasts during a respiratory examination in 2014.

She testified that the doctor had her lay on the examination table and exposed one breast at a time

“She alleges that you began touching around the exposed breast. She said it felt like your fingers were poking different areas of her chest,” defence lawyer David Humphrey asked Sloka.

“Are you able to say whether that happened?”

“No, it did not,” Sloka responded, saying he’d always do respiratory exams with the patient sitting up.

Sloka said he did use a stethoscope to listen to different parts of her chest.

He said he would have exposed one side of the chest at a time during that process.

That patient also testified that the initial appointment was the only time she visited Sloka, but he said that was not accurate.

“She alleges that she never did return for a follow up visit,” Humphrey said.

“Is it possible that she only ever saw you once on the previous occasion?”

“No, she saw me twice,” Sloka responded, referencing his medical records that state her follow up appointment involved a pupil check.

'YOU CAN WAIT HERE'

Court next heard about a complainant who visited Sloka in 2010, presenting with what the former doctor described as a very memorable syndrome. Sloka said he recalled the patient because of the “striking presentation.”

Sloka testified that lung, breast and ovarian cancers are often linked to the syndrome that the patient was presenting with. He explained that he decided to perform a full physical exam to rule out sources of cancer.

The work up included neurological, respiratory, abdominal, skin, breast and pelvic exams.

The patient had testified that she didn’t know it was going to be a full exam until they entered the examination room and was handed a gown.

Humphrey asked Sloka: “When you were in the office before migrating to the examination room – are you able to say whether you would have discussed that full range of exams being proposed?”

“Yes,” Sloka replied.

The doctor said it was his understanding based on medical literature that he, as a neurologist, should know how to do a general examination and that he had the training and expertise to do it.

The patient had testified that her mother attended the appointment with her, and was in the office with them.

Sloka did not dispute that the mother was there.

“[The patient] had testified that when she got up to go to the examination room, her mother had also gotten out of her chair to follow, and she testified that you told her mother something to the effect of ‘you can wait here,’” Humphrey said.

“That’s possible,” Sloka replied, explaining his intent was to have the mother wait in the office instead of back in the waiting room.

Humphrey asked: “Would you have, in any way, been discouraging the patient’s mother from attending the examination room?”

“No,” Sloka said.

The doctor said the results of his physical examination came back normal.

Patient recounts will continue on Wednesday afternoon.

More to come…