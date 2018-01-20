

CTV Kitchener





After a thaw, a melt and another freeze, it’s back to ice fishing at Belwood Lake Park.

The park reopened for ice fishing Friday for the first time since an earlier thaw left the ice too weak to safely support people.

Oscar Del Rio drove in from Toronto to check it out for himself.

“If you like the outdoors, then you would probably really like ice fishing – so long as you can tolerate the cold,” he said.

Del Rio said he caught “one glorious fish” on the day, although he enjoyed the trip regardless because it gave him exercise and a chance to clear his mind.

Patience being a virtue when it comes to ice fishing was also the mantra of John Hirtle, who visited the park on Friday with a friend.

Hirtle said he showed up hoping for walleye – although as the day dragged on without a catch, he became more open to other possibilities.

“At this point in time we’ll take anything,” he said.

In addition to walleye, pike and perch are common fish to be found at Belwood Lake Park. The park is open for ice fishing seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.