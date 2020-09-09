KITCHENER -- Patent Social will be closing its doors for good at the end of September.

The bar and eatery announced the closure in a post on its Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon.

"It comes with a very heavy heart that we announce the closing of Patent Social," the post says in part.

The eatery will cut its hours down to just Fridays and Saturdays for the rest of the month, before closing for good on Sept. 26.

The post thanks customers who came out to the "many...many...pivots" during the pandemic.

"We appreciate each of you and the friendships we have made," the post reads.

The restaurant describes itself as a retro Nintendo gaming bar, that also offered live music, comedy and burlesque shows.