KITCHENER -- A group gathered in front of the Waterloo regional police building in Kitchener on Friday night to call for an end to racial injustice.

The group is echoing a call from other mass demonstrations and groups that have been happening around the world this summer, focusing on defunding the police and creating a more equal society.

Around 20 people attended Friday's gathering, organized by Black Lives Matter – Waterloo Region, using song and prayer to get their message across. In a social media post, the group said demonstrators are using Black liberation tools like prayer, meditation and art to help spread their message.

They also want to see structural change in policing and government.

Organizers plan to hold similar demonstrations around Waterloo Region every Friday.